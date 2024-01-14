Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy Declares For NFL Draft

Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy announced on Sunday that he will enter the 2024 NFL Draft.

McCarthy, 20, won the National Championship at Michigan and was named First-team All-Big Ten in 2023. He is a three-time Big Ten Champion and was named the MVP of the 2023 Rose Bowl.

During his three-year career with Michigan, McCarthy started 28 of his 40 games, posting a record of 27-1, and completing 67.6 percent of his passes for 6,226 yards with 49 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He also had 161 carries for 632 yards and 10 touchdowns.

We will have more news on McCarthy as it becomes available.