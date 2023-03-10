Multiple Teams Have Called Broncos About Courtland Sutton & Jerry Jeudy, DEN Not Shopping Them

Dianna Russini of ESPN reports that multiple teams have called the Broncos regarding potential trades for WRs Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy.

Russini is told that Denver is “not shopping them” but like all teams around the NFL, they’ve taken calls from interested teams.

NBC Sports’ Matthew Berry said he heard at the Combine that the Broncos have quietly gauged the trade market for Sutton and would be open to dealing him if they got a good offer.

Jeudy has come up in trade rumors the past few years, but Denver has opted to retain the former first-round pick.

Sutton, 27, was taken with the No. 40 overall pick out of SMU by the Broncos in 2018. He was in the final year of his four-year, $7,071,926 contract that included a $3,223,320 signing bonus when he agreed to a four-year, $60.8 million extension.

In 2022, Sutton appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and caught 64 passes for 829 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Jeudy, 23, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2020. He’s in the final year of his four-year, $15.192 million deal that included an $8.61 million signing bonus.

The Broncos will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Jeudy in the coming months.

In 2022, Jeudy appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and caught 67 passes for 972 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

