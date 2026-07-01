NFC Notes: Andrew Thomas, Kavontae Turpin, Cowboys, Commanders, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys WR Kavontae Turpin said that he’s focused on improving his return yardage average next season.

“I’ve just got to stop stopping my feet,” Turpin said, via the team’s website. “I didn’t live to my expectations when I had 33 yards [per return] average, but I still averaged 25, I still was up there in the top-five. I understand the expectation that I put on myself, I’ve got to be better… we’ve just got to run through the smoke. That’s the plan.”

Turpin added that the unit as a whole underperformed relative to their expectations.

“I just feel like the blocking level was wrong,” Turpin said. “We were getting blown up on some of the plays, we weren’t sticking our ground. That’s something that we’re working on this offseason, holding your ground and just punching back pretty much. Things kind of piled up, and it seemed like I was running behind people and stuff like that, so we’re just trying to clean everything up.”

Commanders

The Commanders used a fifth-round pick on EDGE rusher Joshua Josephs out of Tennessee. Josephs is far from satisfied after making the NFL, and he outlined his desire to show the team he can both get after the passer and drop into coverage if needed.

“It’s just [about] always having that mindset no matter what,” Josephs said, via the team’s website. “No matter what feat you accomplish, you’ve always got something to prove. You’ve always gotta be hungry.”

“They know I’m an athlete. I have the ability to cover. I was doing it in college. I was doing it in high school. I’ve been doing this thing my whole life. I’ve been able to cover in space … They also know about my pass-rushing ability [and] my pass-rushing bag, and I feel like I’ve got a good bag. They feel like I’ve got a good bag. I feel like I gotta show I’m a dominant pass rusher and I’m able to cover in space.”

Giants

Giants LT Andrew Thomas was asked where he feels he has improved over the offseason, noting that he is taking on a bigger role in the film room and as a leader to younger players.

“I would say, physically, I feel stronger on the field,” Thomas said on the Giants Nation Show. “And then I just think, more detail when it comes to my sets, and just trying to be in better positions. I think I study rushers a little bit better. And then also just more of a leadership role, helping out the younger guys.”