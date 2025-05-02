NFC Notes: Bears, Rams, Seahawks, Jalen Milroe

Bears

Bears DC Dennis Allen said CB Kyler Gordon ‘s next step is for them to identify a second position for him outside of the nickel role: “Does he compete some at safety? Outside corner? He needs to be learning both of those spots.” (Courtney Cronin)

Bears CB Kyler Gordon's three-year, $40,000,000 extension includes a $10,873,714 signing bonus, a guaranteed base salary of $1,256,000 in 2025, his $10,000,000 salary in 2026 is guaranteed, and non-guaranteed salaries of $10,000,000 in 2027 and $9,000,000 in 2028. He can earn up to $1,530,000 in per-game roster bonuses, a $1,000,000 regular roster bonus in 2028, and up to $870,000 in workout bonuses. (OverTheCap)

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay said that the opportunity to add an extra first-rounder from Atlanta in 2026 was “too good” for the team to pass up.

“I think looking at where our team is overall and the value that we were able to get to be able to move back just 20 spots felt like it was too good to be able to pass up,” McVay said, via Rams Wire. “We’re going to come away with some good football players tomorrow for sure.”

McVay added that the team always envisioned trading down in last week’s draft.

“We felt like going into it, talking even this morning, this was going to be the most likely scenario where we probably weren’t going to pick tonight,” McVay said. “For it to come to fruition and for us to be able to get the value back, it ended up being better than we anticipated.”

Seahawks

Seahawks GM John Schneider was asked if QB Jalen Milroe was the team’s highest-rated quarterback in the draft process.

“No, I don’t think he was actually, no,” Schneider said, via Pro Football Talk. “But it was damn close. He’s a unique, special, special kid, special athlete, special kid, special young man, athlete. We’re going to develop him as a quarterback. With that, he’s going to add something special as we go. He’s a William Campbell Award — Academic Heisman Award — winner,Has had four different offensive coordinators. Works his tail off. Mom, former Navy. Dad is a Marine. He came in on a visit, and had a really great visit. He was in a spot, and he just kept coming. He was there by himself.”

Schneider continued on Milroe: “Incredible athlete. Very very fast. Hard worker…four different offensive coordinators, worked his tail off. Great visit. Unique, special athlete, special kid.” (Aaron Levine)