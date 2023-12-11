NFC Notes: Dan Campbell, Justin Fields, Justin Jefferson, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

The Bears pulled out an impressive win over the Lions on Sunday. After the game, QB Justin Fields told reporters that there’s still plenty of room for them to get better from here.

“There were a few throws I missed,” Fields said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. “There were multiple plays during the game where we could have executed better. . . . The third downs and just the throws downfield, of course — there were a couple that I wanted back. But we won the game, and [there’s] still room to get better, so that’s just the hope for the future.”

Lions

The Lions suffered another disappointing loss on Sunday, dropping a 28-13 game against the Bears.

After the game, Lions HC Dan Campbell specifically mentioned “discipline” as the main reason for the team’s struggles.

“You know what, I need to push it a little more. I just need to be a little more irritable,” Campbell said, via ESPN.com. “Which I can do that.”

Lions QB Jared Goff continued to struggle with turnovers.

“Coaching point is discipline across the board, and that’s why I bring that up. We’ve been a disciplined team and we just weren’t enough today, and they were,” Campbell said. “And ultimately, we played their game. We never really got to play our game.”

Campbell made it clear that he’s not going to take a heavy-handed approach and possibly overreact to some things.

“Look, I’m not going to change who I am. Sometimes I need to apply pressure in different areas. That’s fine. I can do that,” Campbell said. “But, hey, this is the league, man. We’re still in December. That’s what this is all about, you know.

“We got a pretty resilient team here. We’ll bounce back, man. It was a loss, and it stings. Nobody feels worse about it than those guys do and the coaches. … It’s a hard pill to swallow. The guys we got, it only motivates you to move on and get a win.”

Vikings

Tom Pelissero reports that Vikings WR Justin Jefferson passed all tests after being hospitalized as a precaution following a chest injury on Sunday against the Vikings.

passed all tests after being hospitalized as a precaution following a chest injury on Sunday against the Vikings. Pelissero added that despite some bruising and soreness, Jefferson has not been ruled out for next week and seems to have avoided any significant injury.