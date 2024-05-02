NFC Notes: Caleb Williams, Jaire Alexander, Bears, Packers

Bears

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson clarified his comments to first-round QB Caleb Williams before the draft about him being a “Hollywood” personality and said the two are on the same page.

“I cleared the air and was like, ‘Hey, that wasn’t what it was supposed to be, I don’t know you,’” Johnson said, via PFT. “He hit me and was like, ‘Hey, I’m a winner, I just want to win.’ We had that conversation. I’m like it’s all good. Then I talked a little trash about Utah and USC, and it was all good.”

Bears UDFA DT Keith Randolph signed for $220,000 in guarantees, including a $20,000 signing bonus and $200,000 in salary guarantees. (Aaron Wilson)

Bears UDFA DT Keith Randolph signed for $220,000 in guarantees, including a $20,000 signing bonus and $200,000 in salary guarantees. (Aaron Wilson) The Bears are parting ways with Senior National Scout Sam Summerville who was voted one of the best NFC scouts in 2022. (Neil Stratton)

Chicago is also moving on from area scout Drew Raucina who covered the Midlands for the team.

The Bears invited Nevada WR John Jackson III to their rookie camp, per Courtney Cronin.

Jaire Alexander

Packers HC Matt LaFleur shared that they’ve been pleased with how CB Jaire Alexander has handled himself this offseason.

“I think Jaire’s been outstanding. He looks like he’s in great shape. He’s really been busting his butt. He’s been the leader we expect him to be, so it’s been a great start to the offseason for him,” he said via the Athletic’s Matt Schneidman.

Packers

Packers S Javon Bullard‘s positional flexibility was one of the highlights of his scouting report. He played a lot of slot corner for Georgia and added he can play both the box and post safety roles.

“I don’t think — I know I can play all three positions in the secondary,” Bullard said via the Athletic’s Matt Schneidman. “Whatever you need me to play. I feel like I proved my versatility throughout this process, man, being able to cover slot guys and being able to cover tight ends and being able to get down in the box and get down and dirty with your running backs, things like that, so I feel like I can play all over.”

The Packers agreed, with GM Brian Gutekunst citing Bullard’s versatility as an appealing factor, though they’ll start him out at safety.

“He can play the post. He can come down in the box. He can jump in the nickel. He can do a lot of things and he has done a lot of things in probably as close to a pro-style defense as there is, so yeah, he is a very versatile player,” he said. “I think in our current situation, we’ll probably start him out at safety.”