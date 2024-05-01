Bears Waive P Trenton Gill

The Chicago Bears have waived P Trenton Gill, per Field Yates.

This doesn’t come as a big surprise, as the Bears just used a fourth-round pick on P Tory Taylor to supplant Gill.

Gill, 25, was drafted in the seventh round out of N.C. State by the Bears with the No. 255 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year rookie contract worth $3.7 million and including a $77,012 signing bonus.

In 2023, Gill appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and punted 67 times with an average of 46.1 yards per punt, eight touchbacks and 18 kicks placed inside the 20.