Vikings Sign Sixth-Round OT Walter Rouse

The Minnesota Vikings announced they’ve signed sixth-round OT Walter Rouse to a rookie contract on Tuesday.
Minnesota has now signed all but three of their picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|J. J. McCarthy
|QB
|1
|Dallas Turner
|DE
|4
|Khyree Jackson
|CB
|6
|Walter Rouse
|OT
|Signed
|6
|Will Reichard
|K
|Signed
|7
|Michael Jurgens
|C
|Signed
|7
|Levi Drake Rodriguez
|DT
|Signed
Rouse, 23, was a one-year starter at Oklahoma after transferring from Stanford following his junior year. He earned an honorable mention for All-Big 12 honors as a senior.
During his college career, Rouse appeared in 15 games for Stanford and 10 games for Oklahoma.
