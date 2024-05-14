Vikings Sign Sixth-Round OT Walter Rouse

Jonathan Comeaux
The Minnesota Vikings announced they’ve signed sixth-round OT Walter Rouse to a rookie contract on Tuesday. 

Minnesota has now signed all but three of their picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.

Round Player Pos. Note
1 J. J. McCarthy QB  
1 Dallas Turner DE  
4 Khyree Jackson CB  
6 Walter Rouse OT Signed
6 Will Reichard K Signed
7 Michael Jurgens C Signed
7 Levi Drake Rodriguez DT Signed

 

Rouse, 23, was a one-year starter at Oklahoma after transferring from Stanford following his junior year. He earned an honorable mention for All-Big 12 honors as a senior.

During his college career, Rouse appeared in 15 games for Stanford and 10 games for Oklahoma. 

