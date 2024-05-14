Vikings Sign Sixth-Round OT Walter Rouse

The Minnesota Vikings announced they’ve signed sixth-round OT Walter Rouse to a rookie contract on Tuesday.

The #Vikings have signed rookie T Walter Rouse. pic.twitter.com/RtPUXz0Uu5 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) May 14, 2024

Minnesota has now signed all but three of their picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 J. J. McCarthy QB 1 Dallas Turner DE 4 Khyree Jackson CB 6 Walter Rouse OT Signed 6 Will Reichard K Signed 7 Michael Jurgens C Signed 7 Levi Drake Rodriguez DT Signed

Rouse, 23, was a one-year starter at Oklahoma after transferring from Stanford following his junior year. He earned an honorable mention for All-Big 12 honors as a senior.

During his college career, Rouse appeared in 15 games for Stanford and 10 games for Oklahoma.