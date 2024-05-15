Cardinals Sign Third-Round CB Elijah Jones

According to Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals signed third-round CB Elijah Jones to a rookie contract on Wednesday.
Arizona now has six remaining unsigned picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|WR
|1
|Darius Robinson
|DE
|2
|Max Melton
|CB
|3
|Trey Benson
|RB
|3
|Isaiah Adams
|OG
|3
|Tip Reiman
|TE
|Signed
|3
|Elijah Jones
|CB
|Signed
|4
|Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
|S
|5
|Xavier Thomas
|DE
|Signed
|5
|Christian Jones
|OT
|Signed
|6
|Tejhaun Palmer
|WR
|Signed
|7
|Jaden Davis
|CB
|Signed
Jones, 24, was a four-year starter at Boston College, earning first-team All-ACC honors in 2023 and was an honorable mention for All-ACC in 2022.
He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,685,522 rookie contract that includes a $954,924 signing bonus and will carry a $1,033,731 cap figure in 2024.
During his college career, Jones appeared in 60 games and recorded 156 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, seven interceptions, two forced fumbles, and 43 pass defenses.
