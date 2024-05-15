49ers Sign Sixth-Round OL Jarrett Kingston

The San Francisco 49ers announced they signed sixth-round OL Jarrett Kingston to a rookie contract.

The 49ers today announced they have signed OL Jarret Kingston to a four-year deal. — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) May 15, 2024

San Francisco has now signed all but one of their picks from the 2024 NFL Draft.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Ricky Pearsall WR 2 Renardo Green CB Signed 3 Dominick Puni OG Signed 4 Malik Mustapha S Signed 4 Isaac Guerendo RB Signed 4 Jacob Cowing WR Signed 6 Jarrett Kingston OG Signed 7 Tatum Bethune LB Signed

Kingston, 24, was a one-year starter at USC after transferring as a graduate student from Washington State. He earned an honorable mention for All-Pac 12 honors in 2022.

He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,158,396 rookie contract that includes a $138,396 signing bonus and will carry a $829,599 cap figure in 2024.

During his career, Kingston appeared in 49 games and started 37 times, including 16 at left guard, 10 at left tackle, six at right guard, and five at right tackle.