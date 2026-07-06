NFC Notes: Jahan Dotson, Cameron Jordan, Kyle Pitts, Falcons, Saints

Falcons

Falcons GM Ian Cunningham released a statement regarding the three-year contract extension signed by TE Kyle Pitts and acknowledged Pitts’ agency for their collaboration on the new deal.

“Kyle has earned this opportunity through the consistency he’s shown every day and the growth he’s made both on and off the field,” Cunningham said in a statement. “When we approach any contract decision, we’re always looking at the broader NFL landscape. How the market is evolving, where it’s headed, and how that aligns with our long-term roster strategy. That process-driven approach allows us to reward our own players while maintaining flexibility moving forward. We’re excited about the player Kyle is today and even more about the trajectory he’s on. I also want to recognize David Mulugheta and the team at Athletes First, they were professional and collaborative throughout the process, which helped us reach an agreement that made sense for both sides. We’ll continue to work towards drafting, developing, and retaining our own, and Kyle is a great example of that.”

Falcons

Falcons WR Jahan Dotson wants to prove himself on his two-year deal in Atlanta and is happy to be on a team where he can showcase his skills, which he feels he wasn’t able to do at times, as his career has gotten off to a rocky start with the Commanders and Eagles.

“I want to be one of the greatest,” Dotson told Josh Kendall of TheAthletic.com. “I’m not afraid [of saying that]. I was talking to Jessie Bates, and he was talking about wanting to be the best who ever played, and I’m comfortable with those sort of things. I want to be one of the best in the league. I want to show my talent. I haven’t really gotten to do that.”

“The big thing for me was going to a team where I felt like my talent could be showcased,” Dotson added. “I learned a lot in my first four years in the NFL from some great receivers and great coaches, but I feel like now is really my time to put my talents on display. I 100 percent believe in my talent and ability to make plays in this league. It’s just about getting the opportunity to do so. I didn’t really have that opportunity the past couple years. Now I’m looking to really do that, and I can’t wait to make plays for this football team.”

Saints

During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Saints S Justin Reid spoke about the return of veteran DE Cameron Jordan and noted the importance of having a career Saints player return to the team and how it impacts the culture in New Orleans.

“Huge for the culture of the team, hard worker, still productive going into Year 15-16, whatever it is,” Reid said. “I think that aside from his production on the field, which he still has a healthy engine running, I think that he’s so good for the defensive line and the defense in general just by bringing that veteran leadership, that consistency. Having a Hall of Fame guy in the locker room that guys can bounce questions off of, they know what it looks like. ‘Hey, if I want to play this long, it looks like Cam Jordan. Do what he does.’”