NFC Notes: Jahmyr Gibbs, Jakobe Thomas, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

The Lions sent RB David Montgomery to Houston this offseason, clearing the way for RB Jahmyr Gibbs to be the true workhorse. Detroit RBs coach Tashard Choice outlined what Gibbs is doing in preparation, including some MMA training.

“My conversation with Jah once he finished the season last year was the fact that I wanted him to start faster at the beginning of the season,” Choice said, via the team’s website. “So going into the offseason how he prepared his body. He did some MMA training out there in (California) with (Amon-Ra) St. Brown doing some different things. He’s come back and looked the best he’s looked so far in his pro career.”

Detroit HC Dan Campbell was clear they are going to lean on Gibbs even more this season.

“I mean he is, he’s going to be our bell cow now,” Campbell said. “He really became more of that last year, but we’re going to hang our hat on him quite a bit. We’re going to do a lot of things we feel like he does well.”

Packers

Daniel Whelan enters his fourth year as the Packers’ starting punter. Green Bay LS Matt Orzech said the punter always holds himself to a high standard and is upset whenever he doesn’t kick a ball perfectly.

“He’s mad that he’s not hitting the biggest ball ever,” Orzech said, via Mike Spofford of the team’s site. “It’s like, ‘It’s windy, and freezing, so it might not get the 5.0’s all day’.”

Whelan’s career started in 2022 as an undrafted free agent with the Saints, but he was cut loose during training camp. After a spell with the DC Defenders of the XFL in 2023, Whelan caught on with the Packers during their offseason program.

“I always said I could,” Whelan said. “I’ve worked really hard to get where I’m at. It’s not just dumb luck. I’ve been as low as you can get in life, and I just kept going.”

As for averaging a career high of 51.7 yards per punt in 2025, Whelan said he’s moving on rom last season and is focused on being consistent.

“I mean, it was all fun, but it’s all last year’s news,” Whelan said. “The hard part is going to be doing it over and over and over.”

Vikings

The Vikings used a third-round pick on DB Jakobe Thomas, who could be in for a concrete role with the uncertain future of S Harrison Smith. Minnesota S Josh Metellus has been blown away by Thomas’ football IQ and natural instincts through their first practices together.

“You talk about a guy who’s only been here a couple weeks, he knows the system like the back of his hand already,” Metellus said, via the team’s website. “It’s more about the little things, the ins and outs of why we do things that he has to get a grasp on, and that’s when it comes to reps. But in terms of just natural football, I.Q., things come very easy to him.

“This defense is a lot, so we’re throwing a lot at him, but he’s been handling it very well.” Metellus couldn’t say enough about how well Thomas has handled all the information he’s taken in this offseason. “You appreciate that. Especially a young guy, to come in and already be talking about his journey and his path and where he wants to be. He wants to put on a [Hall of Fame] Gold Jacket like we all do, and you can feel that in the way he works and goes about things. “You can see it, too. It’s not just talk. He’s in here late meeting with the coaches, meeting with [Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores], trying to get caught up to speed. So it’s definitely been great.”