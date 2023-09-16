NFC Notes: Jared Goff, Danielle Hunter, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears QB Justin Fields said rookie RB Roschon Johnson is mature beyond his years and is excited about what he can bring to the team.

“I think since Day 1 he’s kind of a grown man, to be honest with you,” Fields said, via Bears Wire. “He has handled himself as a grown man. He has come in here and worked. He is always one of the last ones off the field. Every day after practice, every time we need to throw extra, he’s always right there to catch. His first game, we asked him to do a lot from a lot of different positions. Running back, of course. He was lined up as a receiver a couple times. He handled it very well. I am definitely proud of him for doing that. For getting so much put on his plate and the way he handled it, I am just excited for him and his future and what he’s going to be able to do for us and this team.”

Lions

Lions QB Jared Goff hasn’t thrown an interception since Week 9 of last season, making 359 consecutive passes without tossing a pick. Goff said he doesn’t think about the streak and is just focused on limiting turnovers.

“It’s really not,” Goff said, via ProFootballTalk. “It’s been a lot of things. Obviously, we’ve been playing well, taking care of the ball and then there’s a lot of luck in it. We have balls batted that hit the ground that doesn’t always happen, so yeah, there’s a lot of a few different things. But if I’m taking care of the ball, [we] usually win games, so I’ve got to keep doing that.”

Aaron Rodgers notably threw 402 consecutive passes without an interception in 2018, while Tom Brady reached 399 passes in 2022. Goff is glad to be in the same conversation as them but his only intent is to win games.

“It’s cool, yeah, it’s a cool thing and [I’ll] look back on it one day, but if you told me it kept going and we’d lost games, I don’t care,” Goff said. “I’m just trying to win games and being a part of that formula, sure, it’s helped, but it’s not by any means the focus.”

Goff reiterated his consecutive passes run isn’t on his mind.

“We talk about winning and again, it’s become a byproduct of taking care of the ball and typically it always is. But yeah, there’s a lot of luck, there’s a lot of those guys making catches, a lot of the defense not making catches,” Goff said. “So yeah, it’s been a good thing, but not on my mind.”

Vikings

Vikings OLB Danielle Hunter doesn’t regret signing a five-year, $72 million deal in 2018 regardless of his $14.4 million annual salary now being considered a bargain.

“No. Oh, no,” Hunter said, via Mark Craig of the Star Tribune. “I signed that deal when I was 23 years old. I mean, look at this picture: Most of the guys who come into this league are 23 when they sign their rookie deals. I came into this league at 20 years old, so I don’t regret anything. I’m here now, Year 9, still with my team. I love everybody. I play for my teammates. And I’m still only 28 years old.”

Hunter, who is in the final year of his contract, is confident things will work itself out if he continues playing well.

“There’s a saying I’ve always believed in,” Hunter said. “‘Do what you need to do and everything else will take care of itself.'”

As for his neck injury in 2020 and torn pec in 2021, Hunter feels like his body is back to normal and is wiser than before his injuries.

“I feel great; I feel like my body has returned,” said Hunter. “And not only that, but I feel wiser than I was before. I believe I’ve seen a lot. I believe I’m a man who has done one kick 1,000 times.”