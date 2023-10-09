NFC Notes: Jared Goff, Justin Jefferson, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears HC Matt Eberflus was asked if he plans to bring in outside help when it comes to defensive playcalling: “We’ll see where it is. Right now, my plan is to do that. We’ll see where it goes.” (Bears Wire)

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell credited the level of play we’re seeing from Jared Goff this season.

“There’s always more Goff can give, and that’s a great thing because he is playing at a high level right now,” Campbell said, via Pro Football Talk. “He’s playing at a high level, and I love where his confidence is at. And we came out saying we wanted to throw this ball early in this game and, man, he was on fire.

“He’s taken a couple of hits here and he bounces up off the turf, but once again he’s playing really good football for us and we have a tremendous amount of confidence in him. But I’m sure if you ask him of course he’s got more to give and we expect more, so we’re in a great place right now with him.”

Campbell was proud of his team after the big win over the Panthers: “They came out and set the tone for the game and never really let off the gas.” ( Eric Woodyard

Vikings

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury that kept him out of the game late in the contest.

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said that it’s “still very early” to project a timetable for Jefferson’s recovery, but it’s the kind of injury that can hamper a receiver.

“We’ll get him back as soon as we possibly can,” O’Connell said, via ESPN.com. “There won’t be a better teammate in that locker room during the time [he is out]. Hopefully, we have him right back this week.”

Minnesota runs a large percentage of their offense through Jefferson, but O’Connell mentioned that they’re capable of being a completely different team if need be.

“We’ve got some guys that are here for a reason,” O’Connell said. “And the beauty of having [fullback] C.J. Ham and three tight ends and multiple backs is we can reinvent ourselves in whatever way we feel is the best way to move the ball and try to score points.”

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson was fined $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct from Week 4.