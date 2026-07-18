NFC Notes: Jessie Bates, Chris Olave, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons S Jessie Bates III was voted as the fifth-best safety in a poll of NFL coaches and execs: “Instincts and ball skills have allowed him to play at a high level for a long time,” an NFL coordinator said. “That’s why his game is aging well. He’s just got a knack for being around the ball.” (Jeremy Fowler)

III was voted as the fifth-best safety in a poll of NFL coaches and execs: “Instincts and ball skills have allowed him to play at a high level for a long time,” an NFL coordinator said. “That’s why his game is aging well. He’s just got a knack for being around the ball.” (Jeremy Fowler) “He’s lost a little bit of speed — that’s the only knock on him,” an NFL personnel evaluator said. (Fowler)

Atlanta S Xavier Watts received an honorable mention on this list as well: “He has a chance to be one of the best safeties in the league. [He] has very similar qualities to his running mate [Bates],” an NFL coordinator said. (Fowler)

Panthers

Panthers S Tre’von Moehrig received an honorable mention in a top-10 safeties list voted on by coaches and execs around the league: “One of the most versatile players in the league. He can play safety, dime or nickel. Really good rusher. He can blitz, take on blocks like an OLB and an LB and can also be productive in the deep part of the field,” an NFL DBs coach said. (Jeremy Fowler)

received an honorable mention in a top-10 safeties list voted on by coaches and execs around the league: “One of the most versatile players in the league. He can play safety, dime or nickel. Really good rusher. He can blitz, take on blocks like an OLB and an LB and can also be productive in the deep part of the field,” an NFL DBs coach said. (Jeremy Fowler) Carolina LB Devin Lloyd came in as the 10th-best off-ball linebacker by coaches and execs around the NFL: “Physical run player, love his length in zone to get his hands on the football,” an NFC exec said. “Not as effective in man. Can blitz and rush and is versatile.” (Fowler)

Saints

Saints WR coach Keith Williams outlined the early phases of WR Chris Olave and first-round WR Jordyn Tyson’s relationship. It was clear Tyson has immense respect for Olave, and the studies Tyson has done on Olave’s film helped jump-start a friendship.

“He respects Chris, which is good,” Williams said, via ESPN’s Katherine Terrell. “C.O. has kind of studied his game from the side, and so they kind of established a little buddy friendship already.”

Olave can’t wait for the opportunities they can create for each other since both are big-play threats.

“It’s huge, man. It opens up everything,” Olave said. “They can’t play two over me or they can’t play cloud coverage or stuff like that. I feel like they going to have to respect everybody. … We’ve got multiple weapons on the outside. … We got a lot of guys that could add in and use some production. So I feel like it’s going to be great for everybody.”