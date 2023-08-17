NFC Notes: Jordan Love, Teddy Bridgewater, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

New Lions QB Teddy Bridgewater is arriving in Detroit with a lot of perspective. In his role as the backup quarterback, Bridgewater is focused on sharing as much of that perspective as possible and leaving a positive impact both on and off the field, like mentoring the younger players on the team.

“It’s been my entire life, just been paying it forward because I know that I won’t play this game forever,” Bridgewater said in his introductory press conference. “There’s certain things in life that I can’t do forever, so it’s like, how can I leave an everlasting impact? How can I prepare the next wave of talent, the next wave of athletes, for what’s in store? It’s kind of like my gift of life, just honestly pouring into the younger athletes, the younger players on the team. That’s how I stay blessed. That’s how I keep getting opportunities.”

Packers

Packers LT David Bakhtiari expects a much higher standard from QB Jordan Love than a traditional first-year starter.

“Definitely a higher standard,” Bakhtiari said, via PFT. “He’s had three years to understand the math of the offense, which is very fortunate for any first-round quarterback to get to watch and see how a first-ballot Hall of Famer and generational talent and a guy who borderline changed the quarterback position and how it’s played. And even the mechanics of even throwing the football. You’re able to see that for three years and then now coming in, so yeah, his baseline for me is way higher.”

Bakhtiari is encouraged by what he’s seen out of Love so far in camp and his command of the offense.

“I’ve been very pleased with what I’ve seen from him,” Bakhtiari said. “And I think he’s also understanding that he’s not going to be judged, either, by a first-year quarterback, which is great. I think he’s going to be competitive right out of the gate. I’ve seen his development in practice. I’m really excited to see it translate into the game, and him to get those game time and hours logged in. And really see how he adapts and corrects himself mid-game and game to game.”

Bakhtiari explained that Love’s year-to-year progression is why he’s expecting him to come out and deliver a strong performance this year.

“Seeing the growth from [Love’s] rookie year to now is exponential, and that’s why I’m excited to go see him execute that in a game,” Bakhtiari said. “There’s so many little things that the fans don’t get to see or notice that happen. The game within the game, so to speak. That’s what I’m really excited for him, and that’s why I definitely don’t view him a [first-year] quarterback.”

Vikings

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reports the Jets’ deal for RB Dalvin Cook creates $2 million in cap space for the Vikings because they still owed him $2 million in guarantees from his previous deal before cutting him. However, that contract had offset language, meaning Cook will make that money from the Jets instead of double-dipping.

creates $2 million in cap space for the Vikings because they still owed him $2 million in guarantees from his previous deal before cutting him. However, that contract had offset language, meaning Cook will make that money from the Jets instead of double-dipping. Kevin O’Connell said first-round WR Jordan Addison had some concussion symptoms and has entered the protocol, with the hopes that he will return on Monday. ( Vikings HCsaid first-round WRhad some concussion symptoms and has entered the protocol, with the hopes that he will return on Monday. ( Ben Goessling