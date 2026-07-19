NFC Notes: Justin Jefferson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions
- Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown was voted as the fifth-best receiver in the NFL in a poll by execs and coaches around the league: “Savvy, knack for getting open, plays faster than his timed speed,” an NFL coordinator said. “He’s putting continuous stress on you even when you know he’s not going vertical. He has a unique way of working leverage. Strong as hell, can separate at the point and is shifty, plays as if he’s being disrespected at all times.” (Jeremy Fowler)
- Detroit WR Jameson Williams received an honorable mention on this list: “He can fly and is slippery. His speed opens up intermediate cuts. Getting in and out of breaks is not natural to him, but he’s improved there. He goes across the field, uses all 53 yards. Hands aren’t as consistent,” an NFL coordinator said. (Fowler)
- Lions S Brian Branch came in as the fourth-best safety in the poll for top-10 safeties in the league: “Versatility, toughness, smarts — he’s a complete player,” an NFL passing game coordinator said. “He’s a baller when healthy. He’s got elite instincts.” (Fowler)
- Detroit S Kerby Joseph also found his way on this list at number nine overall: “He finds the ball,” an NFL personnel evaluator said. “It’s hard to find guys with post range like him who can play over the top.” (Fowler)
- Lions LB Jack Campbell was voted as the fifth-best off-ball linebacker in the poll from coaches and execs: “Excellent football IQ, tough, physical, plays downhill, instinctive, aware, leader — throwback football player,” a veteran AFC assistant coach said. (Fowler)
Packers
- Packers S Xavier McKinney was voted as the third-best safety in the league in a poll of coaches and execs around the NFL: “He sees the game very quickly,” an AFC coach said. “Fast processor. He is always in a great position and plays the game in control. He can tackle, he can cover, and he gets the ball.” (Jeremy Fowler)
- Green Bay LB Edgerrin Cooper was voted as the ninth-best off-ball linebacker by coaches and execs: “He has the size, speed and run-and-hit ability that few have,” a veteran NFL defensive coach said. “He can really go.” (Fowler)
- “It’s his mind,” a high-ranking AFC official said. “He sees it and can anticipate.” (Fowler)
Vikings
- Vikings WR Justin Jefferson was voted as the second-best receiver in football in a poll by coaches and execs around the league: “I go by who I’d want on my team in a game or a season, and I still think he’s super talented,” an AFC executive said. “He’s a proven commodity that can do everything you need and can adapt to any defensive look.” (Jeremy Fowler)
- An NFC exec shared his opinion on the Jefferson debate against Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase: “Chase vs. Jefferson is still kind of like Bijan [Robinson] and [Jahmyr] Gibbs at running back — almost like 1 and 1A. Maybe a little more big-play ability with Jefferson. Would be fun to see him with a QB like Burrow.” (Fowler)
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