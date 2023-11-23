NFC Notes: Justin Jefferson, Darnell Mooney, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Per ESPN’s Marc Silverman, Bears WR Darnell Mooney has had some private discussions with the team expressing frustration with his lack of a role on offense.

Lions

Lions QB Jared Goff is happy to have a quick turnaround and play on Thanksgiving after a win against the Bears in Week 11.

“It does help to be able to play so quickly now and be able to hopefully go into the weekend with, obviously a win, but a good taste in your mouth for how you played as well,” Goff said, via Justin Rogers of the Detroit News. “So yeah, I’d love to come out this week and play well and get a W and be able to put that one behind me.”

Vikings

Vikings OC Wes Phillips was asked if RB Ty Chandler deserved to see more playing time this season and thinks that splitting carries with RB Alexander Mattison will be the plan for now.

“I think both of those guys getting some carries is a good thing,” Phillips said Tuesday, via Andrew Krammer. “Love to see Ty get in there and make some plays, not only in the run game but the pass game as well. You’re seeing when he’s touching the ball, some good things are happening for us even in the special teams game, so I think that will continue.”

“He’s shown that he’s making plays, and we’re going to continue to try to get him touches,” Phillips added on Chandler. “What that exactly looks like going forward, we’ll keep talking about. But we’re going to try to get him some touches and make sure he’s a part of it. Anybody who’s going to go out and make plays for us. He’s grown tremendously. That’s the thing sometimes with a young player. You’re seeing kind of the finished product over a year and a half of really learning the position, learning the game, learning the NFL game. He’s always been a talented player, and we always knew that about him. But it’s different paths for everybody.”

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reports Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is not expected to play this week against the Bears. With Minnesota’s bye coming up, Jefferson should return in Week 14 against the Raiders.