NFC Rumors: Bears, Packers, Vikings, Michael Penix Jr

Bears
- A GM tells Jason La Canfora that the Bears will likely “grab whichever of the [top three] receivers is still there,” assuming one is still available at No. 9 overall.
Packers
- Jason La Canfora says that NFL executives he’s spoken to expect the Packers to be among the teams interested in offensive line help in round one this year.
- LSU DT Maason Smith had an official visit with the Packers. (Justin Melo)
- Wisconsin OL Tanor Bortolini took an official visit with the Packers. (Ryan Roberts)
- Troy S Dell Pettus took an official 30 visit with the Packers. (Tom Silverstein)
Vikings
- Sources have told Jason La Canfora that the Vikings are among the teams they believe are most motivated to trade up to No. 4 overall.
- If the Vikings are unable to trade up for a quarterback in the early part of round one, La Canfora says some around the league expect them to take either Bo Nix or Michael Penix Jr at No. 11.
- “They have to get a quarterback, and they can’t get too cute about it,” a GM tells La Canfora of the Vikings.
- According to Art Stapleton, there are rumblings the Vikings have a deal in place to move up in the draft, and Stapleton “would imagine” the Giants know the price should they want to move up.
