NFLTR Hiring Part-Time Writer

NFL Trade Rumors: Part-Time Writer Position

About the Role:

NFL Trade Rumors is expanding its team and seeking a talented part-time writer to cover both weekday and/or weekend hours. This role offers a competitive salary and the potential for growth and advancement for driven and skilled candidates.

Key Responsibilities:

Swiftly aggregate breaking NFL news and cover a range of topics related to the league.

Maintain high standards of journalistic integrity and accuracy.

Collaborate effectively within a dynamic, fast-paced team environment.

Adapt to our established writing format, focusing primarily on roster movement and insightful NFL analysis.

Qualifications:

Proven experience in writing, blogging, or content creation; NFL-focused aggregating experience highly advantageous.

Deep knowledge of the NFL, including all 32 teams and the intricacies of league transactions.

Strong analytical skills to interpret and summarize complex articles accurately.

Proficiency in managing social media platforms, especially Twitter and Tweetdeck, for news coverage.

Ability to work under tight deadlines to cover breaking news promptly.

Educational background: Some college experience preferred, minimum high school diploma required.

Impartiality towards any NFL team is essential.

Experience with WordPress preferred.

Application Process:

Interested candidates should email their application to [email protected], including:

A current resume.

Two relevant writing samples.

A brief introduction highlighting how your skills and experience align with this role.

Due to the volume of applications, we may not be able to respond individually, but we are committed to reviewing each application thoroughly.