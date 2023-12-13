Notre Dame LT Joe Alt Declares For Draft

Notre Dame LT Joe Alt announced he is foregoing his remaining eligibility and declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.

“What a ride it has been! From wearing 45 as a tight end to 76 as a left tackle,” Alt said in a statement. “I am truly grateful for all of the memories at this university and all of the friends made on and off the field. I want to thank God for the ability he has blessed me with and the opportunities he presented me with here at Notre Dame. Thank you to all my teammates who have allowed me to grow as a football player and as a man. Thank you to all of my coaches for their sacrifices to help me to develop in this sport and in life. Finally, I want to thank my parents and family. The conversations behind the scenes and motivation to push through adversity is what has gotten me here today.

“Saturdays in Notre Dame Stadium playing for the Notre Dame fans is what I will remember the most. Truly the best fan base in America.

“In my heart, I know it is time for me to take the next step on this journey. I would like to officially announce that I will be declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft and be opting out of the bowl game.

“I am excited to get down to El Paso to watch the Sun Bowl and support my Notre Dame family! Looking forward to seeing all of Irish Nation there!”

Alt is widely regarded as one of the top tackle prospects in the upcoming class and could end up in the top ten picks by the end of April.

Alt, 20, was a two-time first-team AP All-American and a three-year starter at left tackle for Notre Dame.

During his three-year college career, Alt made 33 starts at left tackle.