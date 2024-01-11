Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr Declares For 2024 NFL Draft

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. announced Thursday that he’s declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.

Marvin Harrison Jr. to the NFL.https://t.co/Fu9cYOtmjg — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 11, 2024

Harrison Jr is one of the best receiver prospects to come out in several years and he could be the first non-quarterback to hear his name called this April.

Many expect the Bears and Commanders to go quarterback to open the draft, which could lead to the Patriots or the Cardinals being the landing spot for Harrison Jr.

The Bears may opt to keep Justin Fields and then trade down from No. 1 overall, which would put them in the mix for Harrison as well.

Harrison Jr, 21, is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison. He was a three-year starter at Ohio State and was the 2023 Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, a Consensus All-America and the 2023 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner.

For his career, Harrison Jr appeared in 38 games at Ohio State and caught 155 passes for 2,613 yards and 31 touchdowns to go along with two rush attempts for 26 yards and a touchdown.