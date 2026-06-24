Ongoing Talks Between Falcons & RB Bijan Robinson

According to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, extension talks between the Falcons and RB Bijan Robinson are ongoing.

Raimondi notes that while Robinson is under contract for two more years after the team picked up his fifth-year option, all indications are Atlanta plans to lock him up well before that, perhaps even soon.

The Falcons have finished extensions for WR Drake London and TE Kyle Pitts this offseason, leaving Robinson as the last player they highlighted as a priority to keep.

There’s a decent chance Robinson resets the market for the running back position, which is currently pacing at $20.6 million per year.

Robinson, 24, was a first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Falcons out of Texas. He signed a four-year, $21,958,544 rookie deal through 2026 with a fifth-year option for 2027. He’s scheduled to make a base salary of $1,145,000 in 2026.

The Falcons exercised Robinson’s fifth-year option worth $11.323 million fully guaranteed in 2027.

In 2025, Robinson appeared in all 17 games for the Falcons and rushed 287 times for 1,478 yards (5.1 YPC). He also caught 79 passes for 820 yards with 11 total touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Robinson as the news is available.