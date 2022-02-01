Packers Firing ST Coordinator Maurice Drayton

According to Tom Silverstein, Packers ST coordinator Maurice Drayton will not be back with the team in 2022.

This doesn’t come as a big surprise given how poorly Green Bay performed in that phase of the game all season, including most notably in the playoff loss to the 49ers.

Drayton, 45, bounced around as an assistant for a number of years in college, the CFL, Arena League and even in a Finland football league.

He got his start in the NFL as an assistant special teams coach with the Colts in 2016. He joined the Packers in 2018 and was retained in 2019 as a part of the new coaching staff. He was promoted to full-time ST coordinator in 2021.

According to FootballOutsiders, the Packers’ special teams unit ranked No. 32 in the league last season.