Packers Hosted Unnamed QB For Top-30 Visit

Per SI.com’s Bill Huber, the Packers hosted a quarterback for a top-30 visit, but Huber was asked not to report who the quarterback is.

This isn’t the only QB Green Bay hosted, as they also had Texas Tech QB Behren Morton in for a pre-draft visit.

Dane Brugler of The Athletic has Morton as the 19th-best QB in the upcoming class with a UDFA grade. The Packers could be targeting late-round or UDFA QBs, and other names close to Morton from Brugler are Kansas’ Jalon Daniels, Vanderbilt’s Diego Pavia and Iowa’s Mark Gronowski.

Here’s a full list of the Packers’ known top-30 visits during this year’s pre-draft process:

Teams can host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward that limit. These are often colloquially referred to as “top 30 visits” although they’re not necessarily the top 30 players on a team’s board.

For more ahead of the draft, check out our 2026 NFL Draft Visit Tracker.