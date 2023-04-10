Packers Hosting Penn State QB Sean Clifford For Top 30 Visit

According to Rob Demovsky, the Packers are hosting Penn State QB Sean Clifford for a top 30 visit.

It’s not surprising to see the Packers doing homework on some of the lower-tier options in this quarterback class, as they’ll be in the market for a new backup to QB Jordan Love.

Teams also host up to 30 players for interviews and medical evaluations at their own facilities, with players who live or go to college in the local area not counting toward those top 30.

Clifford, 24, was a four-year starter for Penn State, earning honorable mention All-Big 10 in three seasons.

During his five-year college career, Clifford appeared in 51 games and made 46 starts for Penn State. He completed 61.4 percent of his pass attempts for 10,661 yards, 86 touchdowns and 31 interceptions, adding 388 carries for 1,073 yards and 15 more touchdowns.