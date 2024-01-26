Packers Interview Broncos DBs Coach Christian Parker For DC Job

According to Ian Rapoport, the Packers interviewed Broncos DBs coach Christian Parker for their defensive coordinator job.

The Patriots also interviewed Parker for their defensive coordinator role.

Parker, 32, began his coaching career as Virginia State’s defensive backs coach from 2013-2014 and held the same role at Norfolk State from 2015-2016. He was also Notre Dame and Texas A&M’s defensive analyst in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

He began his NFL coaching career as the Packers’ defensive quality control coach in 2020-2021 and was hired as the Broncos defensive backs coach in 2021.