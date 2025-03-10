Packers Signing G Aaron Banks

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Packers are expected to sign former 49ers G Aaron Banks.

According to Rapoport, Banks receives a four-year, $77 million contract from the Packers.

The Packers could use some interior offensive line help and Banks was among the best available options this offseason.

Banks, 26, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers back in 2021. He signed a four-year, $7.1 million contract with the 49ers.

Banks played out his rookie deal with San Francisco and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

In 2024, Banks appeared in 13 games for the 49ers and made 13 starts.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2025 Free Agents list.