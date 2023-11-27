Packers Worked Out Six Players

The Green Bay Packers hosted six players for a workout, according to Aaron Wilson.

The full list of players includes:

TE Devin Asiasi TE Nick Eubanks QB Jarrett Guarantano RB Brenden Knox TE Joel Wilson FB John Lovett

Asiasi, 26, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots in 2020 out of UCLA. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $4,272,857 contract that included a $892,962 signing bonus when he was among New England’s final roster cuts.

The Bengals claimed Asiasi off waivers and he finished out the season with Cincinnati. The Bengals waived Asiasi during final roster cuts in 2023, however.

From there, the Browns signed Asiasi to their practice squad but was released earlier this month.

For his career, Asiasi has appeared in 22 games for the Patriots and Bengals, and caught four passes for 44 yards receiving and one touchdown.