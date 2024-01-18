Panthers Complete Virtual Interview With Bucs OC Dave Canales For HC Position

The Carolina Panthers have announced that they’ve completed a virtual interview with Bucs OC Dave Canales for their head coaching position.

Here’s an updated list of candidates:

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan (Interviewed) Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested Interview) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Interviewed) Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Interviewed) Buccaneers OC Dave Canales (Interviewed) Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Interviewed) Ravens DC Mike Macdonald (Interviewed) Dolphins OC Frank Smith (Interviewed) Rams DC Raheem Morris (Interviewed) Eagles OC Brian Johnson (Interviewed) Panthers DC Ejiro Evero (Interviewed) Panthers interim HC Chris Tabor (Interviewed)

Canales, 42, started his NFL coaching career with the Seahawks as their wide receivers coach back in 2010.

He was later promoted to QB coach in 2018 but was moved to passing game coordinator in 2020. He then resumed his duties as the quarterback coach in 2022.

THe Buccaneers hired Canales as their offensive coordinator last year.

In 2023, the Buccaneers’ offense ranked No. 23 in total yards, No. 20 in total points, No. 32 in rushing yards and No. 17 in passing yards.