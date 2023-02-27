Panthers Hiring Adrian Wilson As VP Of Player Personnel

The Carolina Panthers are hiring Adrian Wilson as their new VP of Player Personnel, according to Ian Rapoport.

Wilson served as the Cardinals’ interim GM late last season and interviewed for the full-time position.

Some felt that he was the favorite for the job, but the Cardinals opted to go in a different direction.

Wilson, 42, is a former third-round pick of the Cardinals back in 2001. He spent the first 12 years of his career in Arizona before joining the Patriots in 2013.

The Bears signed him to a contract but he was released a few weeks into the preseason and never caught on with another team. He later announced his retirement and joined the Cardinals in a personnel capacity.

Wilson finishes his career with 721 tackles, 25.5 sacks, 27 interceptions, 100 pass defenses, 16 forced fumbles, eight recoveries, and four defensive touchdowns. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and was selected to one First-Team All-Pro unit.