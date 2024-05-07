Cardinals Signing LB Markus Bailey

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals are signing former Bengals LB Markus Bailey to a one-year contract.

Bailey has largely been a special teams standout for Cincinnati.

Bailey, 27, was drafted by the Bengals in the seventh round out of Purdue in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.4 million rookie contract with Cincinnati.

Bailey was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason.

In 2023, Markus Bailey appeared in all 17 games for the Cardinals and recorded 10 tackles.