NFC Notes: Jahan Dotson, Quinyon Mitchell, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

The Commanders went through a massive overhaul this off bringing in a new coach, GM, and first-round QB Jayden Daniels in the draft. Washington WR Jahan Dotson loves the pick and notes it feels like a new team around the building.

“I’m really hyped, that’s the pick that I wanted, so I am happy we got him,” Dotson said, via Scott Abraham of ABC 7. “I texted him right when he got drafted, and I said, ‘Congrats, man.’ He said, ‘Let’s get to work.’ It’s exciting……the fans should be really excited for this one.”

“I’ve only been a short two years, but I do feel it is completely different. This is funny to say, but I was talking to some of the guys in the locker room, and I said it almost feels like I got traded. It feels like I came into a better opportunity. I feel like the confidence is at an all-time high, not only for the team but myself included.”

Cowboys

Veteran LB Eric Kendricks had agreed to terms with the 49ers before changing his mind and signing with the Cowboys. He explained his decision during a recent interview.

“I think I would’ve taken more of a reserve role [in San Francisco],” Kendricks said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “Whereas I feel I have a lot left to give and I wanted to be here and be a middle linebacker. I wanted to share my experience with the team, share my leadership abilities, and command that huddle.”

Eagles

During the NFL Draft broadcast, former Alabama HC Nick Saban said Eagles’ first-round CB Quinyon Mitchell was their No. 1 target as a potential transfer portal player, but he never left Toledo.

“He was our No. 1 guy in the portal last year to try to get him to come out of the portal and he would never get in the portal,” Saban said, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Philadelphia.

Mitchell said he never left Toledo because he built strong relationships there.

“Money and other opportunities, they’re just not bigger than relationships,” Mitchell said. “The relationships I had at Toledo were so strong. That’s why I stayed. I love those guys, I love everybody in the organization. It’s just the relationships.”

Mitchell was always grateful to Toledo for giving him an opportunity to play and never considered leaving.

“Toledo just stuck with me through the whole process,” Mitchell said. “Gave me a fair chance to play ball when nobody else wanted to. So when the time came around, it was a no-brainer. I wasn’t going anywhere, I wasn’t leaving, no matter how much money or who came to offer. That’s why I went to Toledo and that’s why I stayed.”