NFC Notes: J.J. McCarthy, Rome Odunze, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

The Bears selected 2024 first-round WR Rome Odunze despite adding WR Keenan Allen via trade and already having WR D.J. Moore. Chicago GM Ryan Poles stated how Odunze was too talented to let him pass regardless of the current roster makeup.

“Rome was at the top of our list,” Poles said, via the Pat McAfee Show. “… There’s certain guys you don’t pass up on. Rome’s one of them. It’s hard to find a guy that is that big and that talented at the receiver spot. On top of that being an unbelievable human being, as well. There was no moving off Rome at all.”

Packers

Following the 2024 NFL Draft, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said they want to continue adding quarterback prospects to develop them, like seventh-round QB Michael Pratt.

“I’d love to continue to bring in quarterbacks,” Gutekunst said, via PackersWire. “Not only for the competition but for the development of them. Because I do think it takes time. It takes time, any player, but a quarterback particularly in a comfort zone of what he’s doing where you can really see his talent come out. I think Sean (Clifford) hit that pretty early compared to most, but I think that’s important you give that player the time to get there.”

Vikings

Following the departure of QB Kirk Cousins in free agency, the Vikings have signed QB Sam Darnold and drafted QB J.J. McCarthy with pick No. 10 in the first round. Minnesota GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah isn’t in a hurry to let McCarthy start and is more focused on his long-term progress.

“We’re not going to rush his development,” Adofo-Mensah said, via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “We’re just going to do what’s best for the Vikings in the short and long term.”

“A lot of times when we go back over history and say, ‘These quarterbacks have missed,’ there’s a lot of hands that are dirty in that regard. And we’re going to make sure that our hands are clean and give him the best opportunity he can to be the best player he can be in this offense.”