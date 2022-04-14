Panthers Hosted Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson For Top 30 Visit

According to Tony Pauline, the Panthers hosted Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson for a top 30 visit.

Pauline adds Wilson is seen widely as the top receiver prospect in this draft class. He’s been on a visit with the Jets but Pauline reports New York is pessimistic about his availability with their second first-round pick at No. 10.

The Panthers currently pick sixth and while on the surface they seem to be pretty set at receiver with D.J. Moore, Robby Anderson and last year’s second-round pick Terrace Marshall, Wilson would be an upgrade over the latter two. Carolina does have much bigger needs, however.

Teams can only host 30 prospects for visits at their facility, with some caveats for local prospects, so this is a notable level of interest.

Wilson, 21, was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and first-team All-American in 2021 before declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft following his junior year at Ohio State.

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler has Wilson as his No. 1 receiver and No. 10 overall prospect.

During his three-year college career at OSU, Wilson caught 143 passes for 2,213 yards receiving to go along with 143 yards rushing and 24 total touchdowns over the course of 32 games.