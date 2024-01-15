Panthers Interviewing Two GM Candidates Today

According to Ian Rapoport, the Carolina Panthers are interviewing Chiefs VP of football operations Brandt Tilis and Ravens VP of football administration Nick Matteo today for their GM vacancy.

Here’s where Carolina’s search for a new GM currently stands:

Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg (Requested Interview) Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown (Requested Interview) Chiefs VP of football operations Brandt Tilis (Interviewed) Eagles assistant GM Alec Halaby (Requested Interview) Raiders GM Champ Kelly (Interviewed) Saints Assistant GM/VP of Football Operations Khai Harley (Requested Interview) Colts Assistant GM Ed Dodds (Requested Interview) Ravens VP of Football Administration Nick Matteo (Interviewed) Lions COO Mike Disner (Requested Interview) Cowboys VP of Player Personnel Will McClay (Withdrawn) Panthers assistant GM Dan Morgan Panthers VP of football administration Samir Suleiman

Tilis interned with the Raiders in college and worked for three years in the league office before joining the Chiefs in 2010 as a cap analyst.

He’s been in Kansas City for 14 years and worked his way up to VP of football operations in 2021.

We’ll have more on the Panthers’ GM search as the news is available.