Panthers LB Shaq Thompson To Miss Extended Period Of Time With Ankle Injury

Panthers HC Frank Reich said LB Shaq Thompson suffered a “significant” ankle injury and is expected to miss an extended amount of time, via Darin Gantt.

Thompson was eventually carted off of the field and was unable to return to the game.

Ian Rapoport adds that the injury is likely season-ending.

Tom Pelissero reports that the initial fear is that Thompson suffered a fractured Fibula. He will undergo more testing on Tuesday to determine the severity.

Thompson, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2015. He completed his four-year, $8.808 million rookie contract that included $7.172 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $9.232 million under the fifth-year option.

Thompson was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when the Panthers signed him to a four-year, $54.2 million extension.

Thompson agreed to a re-worked contract this past offseason and is set to become an unrestricted free-agent following the 2024 season.

In 2023, Thompson has appeared in two games for the Panthers and logged eight tackles.