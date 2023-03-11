Panthers & LB Shaq Thompson Agree To Two-Year Contract

Update:

The Carolina Panthers have already announced that they’ve signed LB Shaq Thompson to a reworked contract.

Joe Person reports that the Panthers are negotiating a reworked deal to retain LB Shaq Thompson.

According to Ian Rapoport, Thompson is expected to sign a reworked two-year contract.

Thompson has come up as a potential cap casualty for the Panthers this offseason. However, it looks like their longest-tenured player will be back for the 2023 season.

Thompson, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2015. He completed his four-year, $8.808 million rookie contract that included $7.172 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $9.232 million under the fifth-year option.

Thompson was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020 when the Panthers signed him to a four-year, $54.2 million extension.

In 2022, Thompson appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and recorded 135 tackles, a half sack and four pass defenses.