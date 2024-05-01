NFC Notes: Kirk Cousins, Michael Penix Jr., Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

After selecting 2024 first-round QB Michael Penix Jr. and spending $180 million on QB Kirk Cousins in free agency, some wonder what the position will look like in the short-term future. Atlanta HC Raheem Morris reiterated that Cousins is the starter and there will not be a quarterback controversy.

“We came up with a decision, this is what we plan to do,” Morris said, via ESPN’s Marc Raimondi. “And Kirk does not have to look over his shoulder every time he throws a bad pass. Like, that is not the case.”

“So I know I’m going to have to tell you guys once or twice that that is not the case. Like, we are here to go win, and we are here to go win it all. We are here to win as much as we can win.”

Panthers

Carolina was the first team to take a running back in the draft by grabbing RB Jonathon Brooks with pick No. 46 despite already having running backs Miles Sanders and Chuba Hubbard on the roster. Panthers GM Dan Morgan and HC Dave Canales described what Brooks brings to the room.

“We got a really good running back room right now,” Morgan said, via Anthony Rizzuti of the Panthers Wire. “When Dave [Canales] and I took this job, we said that we were gonna create competition in every position group, and it just so happened Jonathon was there and we took the opportunity to draft him and it’s gonna be a really competitive group and I’m excited to see them all compete during training camp and OTAs. It’s gonna be fun.”

“Versatility—first and foremost,” Canales added. “Our system calls for a back that can be used, of course, just in a traditional way—hand it to him. Then how can we get this player in space? Being able to get him in perimeter screens, checkdowns. We got a really cool empty package where we use the backs, flex them out to get matchups—things like that.”

Saints

2024 fifth-round WR Bub Means is heading back to the state of Louisiana after attending Louisiana Tech for two years. Means discussed what he brings to the team and his excitement to work with WRs Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed.

“Well I’m just trying to help the team win, get some wins, it doesn’t matter what role I play,” Means said, via Jeremy Trottier of the Saints Wire. “If I’ve got to play special teams, if I’ve got to be the No. 1, No. 2, No. 3 receiver, if I’ve got to play kickoff return, whatever I’ve got to do to get on the field and help the team win, I’m just trying to contribute to some wins.”

“I feel like me getting in a room with Chris Olave and Rashid will help me take some tips and tricks from their game. They’ve been in there, they have success at that level, and I want to have success at the next level. So I’m gonna go in there, get under those guys, and just learn from them, help them elevate my game to the next level so I can have success there too.”