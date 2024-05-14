Panthers Officially Sign RB Rashaad Penny

Per the wire, the Panthers officially signed veteran RB Rashaad Penny on Tuesday.

Penny played for Panthers HC Dave Canales in Seattle and will further fortify the running back depth chart. He took a free agent visit with the Seahawks earlier this offseason but otherwise hasn’t garnered much interest.

Penny, 28, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2018. He finished out his four-year, $10,765,436 rookie contract that includes a $5,909,408 signing bonus with the Seahawks.

Seattle declined his fifth-year option, which would have cost the Seahawks $4.523 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. However, they opted to re-sign him to a one-year, $5.75 million deal.

Penny departed last year for a one-year contract with the Eagles.

In 2023, Penny appeared in three games for the Eagles and rushed for 33 yards on 11 carries to go along with one reception for five yards receiving and no touchdowns.

We had him included in our Top 100 – 2024 NFL Free Agents list.