Falcons Sign CB Anthony Johnson

The Falcons announced on Wednesday that they have signed CB Anthony Johnson to a contract.

The team is now at their 90-man roster limit ahead of training camp.

Johnson, 24, played at Virginia before transferring to Louisville and going undrafted back in 2023.

From there, he caught on with the Saints but was waived during roster cuts and later re-signed to the practice squad.

After being released by New Orleans, Johnson was signed to the Packers practice squad and later signed a futures deal with the team before he was released once again.

Johnson is yet to appear in an NFL game.