Panthers Not Actively Shopping Christian McCaffrey

According to Jeff Howe, the Panthers are not actively trying to trade RB Christian McCaffrey right now.

Howe also reiterated the Bills have not called inquiring about McCaffrey, though other reports indicate there was some interest in the offseason.

Howe acknowledged Panthers GM Scott Fitterer has a policy of listening to all trade offers. However, he says Carolina isn’t trying to tear things down to the studs and are planning to continue to build around young players like DE Brian Burns and WR D.J. Moore.

After Carolina fired HC Matt Rhule on Monday, it triggered speculation from around the league that they could be sellers ahead of the trade deadline at the end of Week 8.

Carolina has only four draft picks in 2023 currently and Over The Cap has them in the red in projected 2023 cap space. They could try to accumulate more picks by trading players who don’t fit into their future plans, which likely include a rebuild.

McCaffrey is the headliner for a potential trade, and we looked at all of the factors that would go into a potential McCaffrey trade in this past week’s edition of NFLTR Review.

McCaffrey, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $17.224 million contract when the Panthers signed him to a new four-year, $64 million contract extension that also included his expected fifth-year option.

Carolina opted to restructure McCaffrey’s deal this past March. He’s set to make salaries of $11.8 million and $11.8 million over the next two seasons.

In 2022, McCaffrey has appeared in five games for the Panthers and rushed for 324 yards on 72 carries (4.5 YPC) to go along with 26 receptions for 188 yards receiving and three total touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Panthers and McCaffrey as the news is available.