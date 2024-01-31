Panthers Officially Announce Hire Of Chiefs Exec Brandt Tilis

The Carolina Panthers officially announced the hire of former Chiefs executive Brandt Tilis to their restructured front office.

Tilis will be Carolina’s EVP of Football Operations. Per the announcement, his duties will include all football administration and non-coaching matters related to operations, equipment, video, analytics, contract negotiations, compliance with the CBA and league rules, cap management, and maintenance and labor administration.

“It’s great to add Brandt and his experience to our organization,” Panthers GM Dan Morgan said. “He comes from a championship-caliber team in Kansas City and will play a lead role in our front office. We are looking forward to getting him here and working together to build this team.”

Tilis began his NFL career with the Raiders in 2004 as a Football Operations Intern. He would later spend three years working for the NFL league office. The Chiefs hired Tilis as a Salary Cap/Contract Analyst in 2010 and he worked his way up to Vice President of Football Operations.