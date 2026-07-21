Panthers RT Taylor Moton Expected To Miss Start Of Season Due To Blood Clots

NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reports Panthers RT Taylor Moton is being placed on the non-football injury list to start training camp, as he’s receiving treatment for blood clots.

Per Wolfe, Moton is expected to miss the start of the year, but “the belief is” he will play in 2026.

Moton, 31, was drafted by the Panthers in the second round out of Western Michigan in 2017. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent after finishing his four-year, $4.158 million rookie deal before Carolina franchised Moton in 2021 before signing him to a four-year, $72 million deal.

Moton has restructured his contract multiple times in recent years, and he eventually re-signed with Carolina before last season on a two-year, $44 million extension through 2027.

In 2025, Moton appeared in 16 games for the Panthers and made 15 starts at right tackle.