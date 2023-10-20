Panthers Gauging Trade Interest In CB Donte Jackson

According to Joseph Person, the Panthers have reached out to teams regarding CB Donte Jackson to gauge their interest in acquiring him.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN also reported Carolina has received an inquiry on Jackson, so the wheels appear to be turning for the cornerback.

Last week, Albert Breer wrote he heard that the Panthers have made S Jeremy Chinn, WR Terrace Marshall Jr and Jackson available for trade.

The Panthers could obviously use more draft picks to build out their roster around No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young in the coming years, considering that the Bears currently own their 2024 first-round pick.

It’s worth mentioning that multiple reports have said Carolina is in the market to add a receiver, but it remains to be seen what they would be willing to give up at this point or if that’s still the case.

Jackson, 27, was selected with the No. 55 overall pick by the Panthers out of LSU in 2018. He finished out the final year of a four-year, $4,812,526 contract that included a $1,580,020 signing bonus before agreeing to a three-year contract worth $35.1 million with the Panthers in 2022.

In 2023, Jackson has appeared in four games for the Panthers and recorded 11 tackles and no interceptions.

We’ll have more regarding the Panthers and potential trades as the news is available.