Panthers Will Hold Second Interview With DC Ejiro Evero

Tom Pelissero reports that the Panthers will have a second interview with DC Ejiro Evero for their head coaching vacancy.

Despite the Panthers’ 2-15 record, the defense was often a bright spot and reports have indicated Carolina would prefer to keep Evero on staff in 2024 if it can.

Evero, 42, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Raiders out of UC Davis back in 2004 before returning to his alma mater as an assistant coach.

He then began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers as a defensive quality control coach before joining the 49ers and Packers in the same capacity.

The Rams then hired Evero as their safeties coach in 2017 before he was promoted to secondary coach and passing game coordinator in 2021. The Broncos hired him as defensive coordinator in 2022. He took the same job with the Panthers in 2023.

In 2023, the Panthers defense ranked No. 4 in yards allowed, No. 29 in points per game, No. 3 in passing defense and No. 23 in rushing defense.