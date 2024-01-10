Panthers Will Interview Interim HC Chris Tabor For Vacant Position

Joe Person reports that the Panthers will interview interim HC Chris Tabor for the vacant head coaching position.
The following is a list of coaches expected to interview for the position:
- Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan (Requested Interview)
- Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested Interview)
- Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested Interview)
- Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Requested Interview)
- Buccaneers OC Dave Canales (Requested Interview)
- Cowboys DC Dan Quinn (Requested Interview)
- Ravens DC Mike Macdonald (Requested Interview)
- Dolphins OC Frank Smith (Requested Interview)
- Rams DC Raheem Morris (Requested Interview)
- Eagles OC Brian Johnson
- Panthers DC Ejiro Evero
- Panthers interim HC Chris Tabor
Tabor, 52, began his coaching career as a high school assistant back in 1993. He held a number of high school and college jobs before he eventually accepted his first NFL coaching job with the Bears in 2008 as their assistant special teams coach.
Tabor departed for the Browns special teams coordinator job in 2011 and eventually returned to the Bears under Matt Nagy as his special teams coordinator.
From there, Tabor joined the Panthers as the team’s special teams coordinator before being promoted to interim head coach when the team fired Frank Reich.
In 2023, Tabor posted a record of 1-4 as the Panthers’ interim head coach.
We will have more news on the Panthers and Tabor as it becomes available.
