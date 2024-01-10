Panthers Will Interview Interim HC Chris Tabor For Vacant Position

Joe Person reports that the Panthers will interview interim HC Chris Tabor for the vacant head coaching position.

The following is a list of coaches expected to interview for the position:

Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan

Lions OC Ben Johnson

Ravens OC Todd Monken

Texans OC Bobby Slowik

Buccaneers OC Dave Canales

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn

Ravens DC Mike Macdonald

Dolphins OC Frank Smith

Rams DC Raheem Morris

(Requested Interview) Eagles OC Brian Johnson

Panthers DC Ejiro Evero

Panthers interim HC Chris Tabor

Tabor, 52, began his coaching career as a high school assistant back in 1993. He held a number of high school and college jobs before he eventually accepted his first NFL coaching job with the Bears in 2008 as their assistant special teams coach.

Tabor departed for the Browns special teams coordinator job in 2011 and eventually returned to the Bears under Matt Nagy as his special teams coordinator.

From there, Tabor joined the Panthers as the team’s special teams coordinator before being promoted to interim head coach when the team fired Frank Reich.

In 2023, Tabor posted a record of 1-4 as the Panthers’ interim head coach.

We will have more news on the Panthers and Tabor as it becomes available.