Patriots Interviewed Panthers OC Thomas Brown For Same Role

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that the Patriots recently interviewed Panthers OC Thomas Brown for their offensive coordinator job under new HC Jerod Mayo.

Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Patriots’ job:

Rams TE Coach Nick Caley (Interview)

(Interview) Rams QBs Coach Zac Robinson (Interview)

(Interview) Panthers OC Thomas Brown (Interview)

Brown, 37, is a former NFL running back who played for the Falcons and Browns during his career. His coaching career began in 2011 as Georgia’s strength and conditioning coach and became the running backs coach for Chattanooga, Marshall, Wisconsin, and Georgia before becoming Miami’s offensive coordinator from 2016-2018.

After one season as South Carolina’s running backs coach, Brown was hired by the Rams in 2020 to the same position. He was promoted to assistant head coach and TE coach in 2022.

The Panthers hired Brown as their offensive coordinator this past February.

