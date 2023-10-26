Patriots Promoting WR Jalen Reagor To Active Roster

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Patriots are signing WR Jalen Reagor to their active roster on Thursday.

Reagor, 24, was a three-year starter at TCU and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors as a receiver and returner before being selected by the Eagles with the No. 21 pick in the 2020 draft.

Reagor signed a four-year, $13,270,677 rookie contract that includes a $7,211,401 signing bonus. Reagor will be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 after his fifth-year option was declined.

Philadelphia later traded Reagor to the Vikings for a seventh-round pick in 2023 and a conditional 2024 fourth that can become a fifth if certain statistical marks aren’t met.

Reagor was waived by Minnesota coming out of the preseason and he later joined the Patriots

In 2023, Reagor has appeared in two games for the Patriots and caught a pass for 11 yards receiving.