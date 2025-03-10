Patriots Signing LB Robert Spillane To Three-Year, $37.5M Deal

Per Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are signing veteran LB Robert Spillane to a contract ahead of the 2025 season.

Doug Kyed reports that the deal is for three years at $37.5 million.

Spillane, 29, originally signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Western Michigan back in 2018.

He was cut coming out of the preseason as a rookie and re-signed to the practice squad. Tennessee promoted him to the active roster after a month, but he was waived a few weeks later.

The Steelers later signed him to a futures deal and re-signed him to their practice squad coming out of training camp. Pittsburgh re-signed him as an exclusive rights free agent in 2021 and returned as a restricted free agent for 2022.

Spillane signed with the Raiders on a two-year deal worth up to $9 million in 2023.

In 2024, Spillane appeared in 17 games and recorded 158 tackles, two sacks, seven pass defenses, and two interceptions.

